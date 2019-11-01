Jury trial denied to state lawmaker accused of DWI

ESPANOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – A state lawmaker accused of driving drunk will not get to make his case to a jury.

Sen. Richard Martinez was charged with aggravated DWI and reckless driving after he rear-ended another car in Espanola in June. Thursday, his attorneys called for a jury trial, but Judge Francis Matthew denied that request, meaning the judge will decide the verdict.

The Attorney General’s office defendant can only seek jury trials if the possible sentence is more than six months in prison. Martinez faces no more than 90 days for each of his two charges.

