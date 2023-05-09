CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – The trial is now underway for the Carlsbad woman charged with her son’s death. He overdosed on fentanyl.

Jury selection began Tuesday in the case against Alexis Smith. Her 12-year-old son, Brent Sullivan, overdosed and died back in September 2021.

Smith reportedly admitted she and the boy’s grandmother, Kellie Smith, sold the drug, and Brent had stolen from their stash.

Kellie Smith, who was also charged, told investigators this was the fourth time Brent had overdosed.