Jury selection begins for trial of New Mexico priest accused of rape

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jury selection is underway in the trial of a former New Mexico priest accused of rape.

Marvin Archuleta, now 82 years old, was arrested last February charged with raping a 6-year-old boy who was an altar server in the 1980s at Santa Cruz De La Canada Church while attending Holy Cross Catholic School.

Archuleta is also charged with kidnapping for allegedly restraining the boy with a belt during the assault. Three other boys have also come forward claiming Archuleta raped or molested them.

The trial is expected to last several weeks.