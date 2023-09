ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jury Selection began Monday for the trial for one of the five suspects facing charges in connection to the 2018 raid of a compound in Taos. Jany Leveille faces federal firearms and conspiracy charges.

In 2018 authorities were looking for a missing three-year-old boy when they found his body on the compound. They also found eleven severely malnourished children and a large stash of guns and ammo. The trial is expected to last two weeks.