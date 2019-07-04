Jury finds woman not guilty of child abuse resulting in death

New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The woman once accused of killing a baby she was watching is not guilty.

Back in 2017, police found three-month-old Jonathan Valenzuela at the Thunderbird Inn in Santa Fe. Rachel Smith told police she had taken heroin and passed out.

She was facing charges including child abuse resulting in death, but on Wednesday, a jury found her not guilty of that charge. However, she was convicted of two counts of obstructing the investigation and drug possession.

Her sentencing is still pending.

