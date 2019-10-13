Jury finds truck company negligent in New Mexico collision

Breaking News
by: Associated Press

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A jury has found a trucking company to be negligent in a deadly 2017 highway collision and awarded $40.5 million in damages to the family of a Deming woman who died in the wreck.

Court documents confirm the jury’s decision Friday against Nebraska-based trucking company Werner Enterprises in a New Mexico state district court. An attorney for the company was unavailable for comment.

Kathryn Armijo died when her vehicle collided with a truck on an interstate highway outside Las Cruces in February 2017. Her family accused Werner in a civil lawsuit of failing to provide proper training to its student drivers.

Plaintiffs’ attorney Craig Sico said in a news release that the verdict provides a greater understanding of insufficient training and recklessness by the trucking industry.

