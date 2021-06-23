Jury finds Leland Hust not guilty of first-degree murder

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A jury has found Leland Hust not guilty of first-degree murder. However, the judge announced Wednesday that the jury was deadlocked on two charges: child abuse resulting in death and criminal sexual penetration of a minor A deadlocked jury is a jury that is unable to reach a verdict by the required voting margin.

Hust was accused of raping and killing Ariana Jade Romeo in a Rio Rancho home in 2018. The child was found naked from the waist down and bloody in the home she shared with her mother, Hust and at least six other people.

The defense argued Hust was young and vulnerable and that police interrogated him for hours before he was pressured into a false confession. However, prosecutors made the argument that Hust’s fragile state was all just an act. Closing arguments wrapped up on Monday afternoon.