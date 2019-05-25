New Mexico

Jury convicts man accused in police chase turned hostage situation

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) - A jury has convicted the man behind a 2017 hostage situation at a New Mexico farm. 

It was Father's Day when then 21-year-old Kaleb Scroggins led Alamogordo police on a chase after shooting a man multiple times. It came to an end 11 miles away at McGinn's Pistachio Land when Scroggins crashed. 

He holed up inside. Police say about 19 people were trapped in the building with him. Scroggins released them after four hours before surrendering. 

"It was a very stressful situation, and they were happy to be out of this situation as quickly as possible," owner Tim McGinn said. 

Friday in court, a jury found Scroggins guilty on eight counts. He faces 24 years in prison. 

