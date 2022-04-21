NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The inaugural Film Prize Junior New Mexico Film Festival is now streaming online and officials want people to cast their vote for the audience choice.
The film festival features 60 students’ films from more than 500 middle school and high school students across New Mexico. People can watch the short films for free up until Saturday, April 23, and vote for their favorites.
The winners will be announced Sunday, April 24. Students can win scholarships and grants for their schools. To watch the short films and vote for your favorite visit: https://www.filmprizenm.com/