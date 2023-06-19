NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Senator Martin Heinrich, along with other community leaders, held their first Lunch and Learn event. It was used to help get funding and support for entrepreneurs of color.

The event was hosted by One Hope Financial Institution, a group of Black business owners in Albuquerque. They look for minority-owned businesses to help.

They are hoping the Lunch and Learn event will be recurring quarterly to provide technical assistance and networking opportunities for small business owners.

“Part of what we want to do is build a community of folks who can support each other, who are entrepreneurs, and our sense of that is if we can begin to support people who want to become entrepreneurs, they will then have the ability to both model and mentor other folks,” said One Hope Financial Institution Co-Found Everette Hill.

The group is also hoping to educate the public on the current and historical obstacles in place against business owners of color.