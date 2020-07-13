News Alert
HEAT ADVISORY FORECAST // Record heat continues throughout state Monday
Live Now
WATCH KRQE NEWS 13 AT 4:00PM

Jumping mouse habitat improvement projects proposed

New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The fight to protect the Meadow jumping mouse in the Lincoln National Forest continues. The mouse was listed as an endangered species in 2014 to protect its habitat. An environmental assessment suggests building permanent fences around the mice’s habitat. That includes decommissioning a small portion of the Hubbell Canyon Trail. The Forest Service says livestock grazing and recreational activities will still be allowed. Objections must be submitted by August 21.

For more information or to file an objection online, click here. Additional ways to file an objection:

  • Mail
    Attn: Travis Moseley
    Lincoln National Forest
    3463 Las Palomas Road, Alamogordo, NM, 88310
  • Email: Email objections, including any attachments to objections-southwestern-lincoln@usda.gov. Please include the “NMMJM Sacramento Allotment” in the subject line.

Related Coverage:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Monday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Monday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss