Jumping mouse habitat improvement projects proposed

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Prosecutors are planning to retry a former state police officer accused of DWI. A jury could not reach a decision in the trial of Jessica Turner. Deputies found Turner slumped over a steering wheel along Highway 82 near Alamogordo in 2018. They say she smelled of alcohol and had slurred speech. They did not initially arrest her because no one saw her driving. At trial, Turner blamed it on an autoimmune condition.

Prosecutors have filed a motion with their intention to retry Turner but they do admit the case does comes with challenges. "The difficulty always has been that the investigation stopped prematurely. Ms. Turner was able to distract the officers on the scene in regards to where her keys were and therefore they didn't complete the DWI investigation. That did not result in arrest. That did result in taking a breath sample," said James Dickins, Deputy District Attorney 12th Judicial District. No date for the retrial has been set.