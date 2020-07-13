Jumping mouse habitat improvement projects proposed

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The fight to protect the Meadow jumping mouse in the Lincoln National Forest continues. The mouse was listed as an endangered species in 2014 to protect its habitat. An environmental assessment suggests building permanent fences around the mice’s habitat. That includes decommissioning a small portion of the Hubbell Canyon Trail. The Forest Service says livestock grazing and recreational activities will still be allowed. Objections must be submitted by August 21.
For more information or to file an objection online, click here. Additional ways to file an objection:
- Mail
Attn: Travis Moseley
Lincoln National Forest
3463 Las Palomas Road, Alamogordo, NM, 88310
- Email: Email objections, including any attachments to objections-southwestern-lincoln@usda.gov. Please include the “NMMJM Sacramento Allotment” in the subject line.
