July unemployment applications six times higher than peak of great recession

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – While many businesses have reopened a lot of New Mexicans are still filing to unemployment. 197,000 people filed claims last month. That’s a big jump from the 32,000 people in June 2009 during the peak of the great recession

A report found hotels and restaurants have been hit hardest followed by the retail trade and health care industries. The unemployed will be getting an extra $300 boost from June 26 through August 16 when the federal benefits ran out. The state will be working to get those extra payments outcome Septemeber.

