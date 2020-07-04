News Alert
How to report illegal fireworks in your area

July 4th events across central New Mexico

New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Many fireworks shows across the state have been called off but some will still go on. The city of Albuquerque and Bernalillo County are hosting four different displays in each quadrant of the city while discouraging people from gathering near launch sites. Rio Rancho is planning a drive-in display letting the first 1,000 cars into the Rio Rancho City Center. In Los Lunas, there will be a fireworks show at the Los Lunas Hill but the neighborhoods nearby will be blocked off.

