Judy Chicago supporters create signature wines for the artist

BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – Judy Chicago, an internationally famous artist known for her intimate feminist works of art, will open her controversial museum in Belen soon. Some people were against that museum, but people for it have found a unique way to help her run it.

“We believe that art can be a very positive force,” said Judy Chicago in an interview.

Judy Chicago is an internationally famous artist who lives in Belen. Her artwork has been considered controversial, known to showcase intimate female body parts to advocate for feminist social causes.

After some people said the images were inappropriate, the city pulled thousands of dollars that would have helped Chicago open a museum on Becker Street. However, Chicago supporters came up with another plan.

“These are red grapes, but these are actually how they look when they are forming,” said Barbara Jaramillo. “But this is the main grape that will be in Judy Chicago’s wine,” said Jaramillo.

Jaramillo runs Jaramillo Vineyards in Belen. To raise funding for the museum, Jaramillo came up with a tasty idea. They created two “Judy Chicago” wines.

“We’ll sell them at the Tasting Room, which is right across the street from her art space, and give her 30 percent of the proceeds,” said Jaramillo.

After some taste tests, they found the right flavors for a red. “The petit verdot blend, which is petit verdot, caperniou and cab franc, that one is going to be a full-full body,” said Jaramillo.

As for the white, “It’s a nice medium bodied, it has pair and apple flavors to it,” said Jaramillo.

The wines wouldn’t be complete without a touch of Chicago too. Featuring her signature and of course, her artwork.

“I think you’re going to see Belen grow into a thriving art community and it think it’s going to center around Judy opening her art space,” said Jaramillo.

The bottles could cost about $50, or up to $125 a bottle with Chicago’s signature on it.