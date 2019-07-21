Judy Chicago celebrates birthday with smoke show in Belen

BELEN, N.M. (KRQE)- Renowned feminist artist Judy Chicago is a year older with a stylish birthday in the books.

Saturday, Chicago opened up her artspace ‘Through the Flowers’ in Belen followed by wine tasting and a private tour of the new exhibit. The most colorful part of the night included a smoke show on Becker Avenue designed by the artist herself.

“I think it talks about the power of art and how art can bring people together and it’s very moving to me because that’s what I work for my whole life,” said Chicago.

The party continues Sunday night with the public release of Chicago’s very own wine.