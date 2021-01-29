Judge’s ruling removes protected land for jaguars in New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) -Jaguars no longer have protected land in New Mexico. In 2014 U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services set aside six areas for jaguar habitat in parts of Arizona and New Mexico.

In 2015m New Mexico farming and ranching groups sued the Department of the Interior and U.S. Fish and Wildlife arguing the designated land wasn’t beneficial to jaguars and it infringed on their cattle grazing. After years of being in and out of court, on Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Kenneth Gonzales ruled since there have been so few jaguar sightings in New Mexico, giving them protected land was not necessary.