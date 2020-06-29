Judge upholds lawsuit demanding state address education inequality

NAVAJO NATION (KRQE) – A federal judge upheld a lawsuit calling on the state to improve education for vulnerable New Mexicans. The state argued the current administration is on its way to addressing the Yazzie-Martinez ruling which demands the state address inequality in schools for low-income, Native American, and Hispanic students. Navajo Nation leaders say there’s still a long way to go. Monday’s ruling means the courts will continue to oversee the state’s efforts to comply with the order.

