Judge upholds lawsuit demanding state address education inequality

NAVAJO NATION (KRQE) – A federal judge upheld a lawsuit calling on the state to improve education for vulnerable New Mexicans. The state argued the current administration is on its way to addressing the Yazzie-Martinez ruling which demands the state address inequality in schools for low-income, Native American, and Hispanic students. Navajo Nation leaders say there’s still a long way to go. Monday’s ruling means the courts will continue to oversee the state’s efforts to comply with the order.
Related Coverage:
- Ruling in landmark Yazzie Martinez education case to be reconsidered
- New Mexico calls for PED lawsuit to be dropped
- Judge orders State of New Mexico to pay $312K in education lawsuit
- New Mexico spends $6 million on education funding lawsuit