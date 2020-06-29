Judge upholds lawsuit demanding state address education inequality

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The community continues to step up to help the owners of a Santa Fe Indian restaurant that was recently vandalized with racist, hate-filled messages. On Monday people, including a familiar face, got together to clean up the restaurant so it can reopen.

It's been a tough week for the Singh family who owns India Palace in downtown Santa Fe but with help from people all over, the family says things are finally starting to look up.