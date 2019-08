ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A judge is expected to decide whether the courts will hold an amenability hearing for a triple murderer in northern New Mexico. In 2011, a jury found 16-year-old Nicholas Ortiz guilty of killing Dixie, Lloyd and Steven Ortiz.

The teen was never sentenced. Now he’s 24-years-old and his attorneys are asking the court to decide whether he’s amenable to treatment.

The state is asking the judge to deny the motion and to sentence Ortiz as an adult.