NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A teen mother who threw her baby in a dumpster will go before a judge Monday to ask if she can see the boy.

Alexis Avila is accused of hiding her pregnancy and then when she gave birth, throwing the newborn into a dumpster behind a Hobbs shopping center. The baby was there for six hours in freezing temperatures before being found.

Avila who is charged with child abuse resulting in great bodily injury is now asking to have supervised visits with the boy, who is now living with the father and his family. Prosecutors say they’ll fight the request. The hearing is scheduled for 1:30 Monday afternoon. KRQE News 13 will provide updates on what the judge decides.