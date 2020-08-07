Judge sets bail at $2M cash only for airman accused of killing Sasha Krause

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – The airman accused of killing a Mennonite woman from northwest New Mexico will need $2 million cash-only to get out of jail. Mark Gooch became eligible for bond after the deadline passed for prosecutors in Arizona to seek the death penalty.
He is facing a first-degree murder charge in the death of 27-year-old Sasha Krause. The Farmington Sunday school teacher went missing in January and her body was later found near Flagstaff where Gooch was arrested and remains in jail. If convicted, he faces life in prison.
Related Coverage:
- Airman denies killing Sunday school teacher Sasha Krause in police interview
- Detectives reveal disturbing evidence in Sasha Krause murder case
- Report: Bullet that killed New Mexico Mennonite woman fired from airman’s rifle
- Cell phone records lead police to alleged murderer of Mennonite woman
- Airman arrested in murder investigation of Mennonite woman Sasha Krause
- Second arrest made in connection to murder of Sasha Krause
- Brother of airman pleads not guilty to aiding in killing of Sasha Krause