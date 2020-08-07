Judge sets bail at $2M cash only for airman accused of killing Sasha Krause

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – The airman accused of killing a Mennonite woman from northwest New Mexico will need $2 million cash-only to get out of jail. Mark Gooch became eligible for bond after the deadline passed for prosecutors in Arizona to seek the death penalty.

He is facing a first-degree murder charge in the death of 27-year-old Sasha Krause. The Farmington Sunday school teacher went missing in January and her body was later found near Flagstaff where Gooch was arrested and remains in jail. If convicted, he faces life in prison.

