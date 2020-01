CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – A woman who stole from a senior meals program will spend seven years behind bars.

Cherisse Perez pleaded no contest late last year to embezzling more than $24,000 from the Clovis Meals Program where she was the former director. Investigators learned she withdrew money from ATMs and wrote checks to herself.

Perez had two other felony convictions in the past, and Judge Matthew Chandler handed down the maximum sentence under the plea deal. She must also pay back all the money.