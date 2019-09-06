Judge rules to suppress evidence against journalist accused of DWI

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Prosecutors will have a tough time moving forward with a case against a journalist accused of driving drunk and resisting arrest.

It was in April 2019 when Jenni Monet was arrested for DWI at a Santa Fe liquor store on Old Pecos Trail after the store refused to sell her wine, claiming she appeared drunk.

Sheriff’s department records show that the surveillance cameras captured her rolling up to the store, getting out of the driver’s seat of the car, and then going inside.

She’s the one who called deputies to report she was being racially profiled, but deputies say she refused a field sobriety test and became combative. She was arrested.

Now, Magistrate Judge George Anaya has ruled Monet was arrested without sufficient evidence or probable cause and ordered all evidence from that night be suppressed.

KRQE News 13 reached out to prosecutors to see what’s next but did not hear back.