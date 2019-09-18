Judge rules to keep former New Mexico police officer locked up

RIO ARRIBA COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – A judge ruled a former New Mexico police officer is too dangerous to be let out jail.

Christopher Blea was arrested earlier this month after reports he chased his wife down the street in Chama and beat her, then threatened a witness who tried to intervene. He was immediately fired from his job as a Cuba police officer.

Turned out, he had been fired from his previous job with the Rio Arriba County Sheriff’s office for a battery charge involving a different woman.

Judge Jason Lidyard agreed with the state, that Blea should be held behind bars until trial.

