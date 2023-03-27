NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Both sides of the Rust movie shooting case were in court Monday. Lawyers in the Rust shooting case discussed if another special prosecutor will be appointed to help district attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies try the case.

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed’s lawyer filed a brief Friday, claiming the DA doesn’t have the power to both prosecute the case and appoint a special prosecutor. Monday, the judge agreed, saying the DA may not co-council, or stay the course and not use the special prosecutor. The DA has until Friday to decide how she would like to proceed.