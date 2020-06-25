Judge recuses herself following comments her husband is accused of making on Facebook

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The judge presiding over the case surrounding the leader of a religious sect has recused herself from the case. This comes after her husband is accused of making on Facebook.

Judge Amand Sanchez Villalobos has removed herself from the case surrounding Peter Green. Investigators say Green is a lieutenant colonel in the aggressive Christianity Missions Training Corp in Cibola County.

Green is accused of raping children living there. Judge Sanchez Villalobos recently ordered the release of Green.

Soon after, the state filed a motion to disqualify Sanchez Villalobos. The motion states the judge’s husband Victor, who is also her campaign manager, posted about the case on Facebook defending his wife’s ruling to release him.

The motion says he “disparaged the state’s presentation of its case”. It says he weighed in about evidence and witness credibility. In one post, he even appeared to speculate on the outcome of the trial following the recusal. Judge George Eichwald will now take over.

