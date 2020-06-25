News Alert
USL announces Western Conference groups: What it means for New Mexico United

Judge recuses herself following comments her husband is accused of making on Facebook

New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The judge presiding over the case surrounding the leader of a religious sect has recused herself from the case. This comes after her husband is accused of making on Facebook.

Judge Amand Sanchez Villalobos has removed herself from the case surrounding Peter Green. Investigators say Green is a lieutenant colonel in the aggressive Christianity Missions Training Corp in Cibola County.

Green is accused of raping children living there. Judge Sanchez Villalobos recently ordered the release of Green.

Soon after, the state filed a motion to disqualify Sanchez Villalobos. The motion states the judge’s husband Victor, who is also her campaign manager, posted about the case on Facebook defending his wife’s ruling to release him.

The motion says he “disparaged the state’s presentation of its case”. It says he weighed in about evidence and witness credibility. In one post, he even appeared to speculate on the outcome of the trial following the recusal. Judge George Eichwald will now take over.

Related Coverage:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Thursday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Erica's Thursday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss