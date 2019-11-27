Judge postpones trial of stepfather accused in 5-year-old girl’s death

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The trial has been delayed for the man accused of killing a 5-year-old Espanola girl.

Malcolm Torres is charged with the murder of his step-daughter, Renezmae Calzada, whose body was found in September in the Rio Grande outside of Espanola.

Earlier this month, both sides asked a judge to set a longer timeline for trial. According to court documents, evidence includes recordings, phone records, and more than 30,000 photos.

Tuesday, a federal judge agreed the complexity of the case would require more time. The trial is now set for October of next year.