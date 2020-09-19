Judge orders halt to hemp growing operation on Navajo land

NAVAJO NATION (KRQE) – A man running a huge hemp growing operation on the Navajo Nation will have to cease operations until the courts decide whether he is breaking the law. KRQE News 13 told you Thursday about the outcry from the Navajo Nation residents and farmers aimed at the president of a local farm board, Dineh Benally. they say he is illegally using tribal land for his farms and putting their communities and livelihoods at risk.

Benally is accused of failing to get proper permits allowing sewage to contaminate groundwater and encroaching on other farmers’ crops among other problems. Friday, a Shiprock District Court Judge said the group as a strong case. The judge’s ruling means Benally will have to stop all hemp growing operations while the dispute works its way through the courts.

