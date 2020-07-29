Judge dismisses case against the former deputy who shot, killed partner

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – It has been six years since a Santa Fe deputy gunned down a fellow deputy in a Las Cruces hotel. After two mistrials, the state was ready to try Tai Chan again until Wednesday, when the judge dropped the charges. The now-former deputy has always claimed self-defense for the shooting, which happened while he and Deputy Jeremy Martin were returning from transporting a prisoner to Arizona.

The District Attorney tried him twice on murder charges but both trials ended with hung juries. They were gearing up to try again with a voluntary manslaughter charge instead. Wednesday, Judge Conrad Perea ruled the repeated delays have now violated Chan’s right to a speedy trial.

