Judge dismisses case against the former deputy who shot, killed partner

New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – It has been six years since a Santa Fe deputy gunned down a fellow deputy in a Las Cruces hotel. After two mistrials, the state was ready to try Tai Chan again until Wednesday, when the judge dropped the charges. The now-former deputy has always claimed self-defense for the shooting, which happened while he and Deputy Jeremy Martin were returning from transporting a prisoner to Arizona.

The District Attorney tried him twice on murder charges but both trials ended with hung juries. They were gearing up to try again with a voluntary manslaughter charge instead. Wednesday, Judge Conrad Perea ruled the repeated delays have now violated Chan’s right to a speedy trial.

Related Coverage:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Wednesday Evening Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss