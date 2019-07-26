Judge denies former NMSP officer’s push to throw out DWI charges

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- A judge has shot down a former New Mexico State Police officer’s push to get her DWI case thrown out.

Jessica Turner’s attorneys argued there was no proof she was actually driving the night she was found asleep in her truck outside an Alamogordo last year. However, the defense was not able to convince Las Cruces Judge Conrad Perea who ruled on Friday that Turner’s trial can move forward.

Turner’s case ignited controversy when dash camera video showed the Otero County Deputy who was initially going to arrest her, giving her a ride home instead.

