Judge considers holding man suspected in 2005 rape case pending trial

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man charged in a four-year-old cold case rape will remain behind bars for now.

Angel Gurule, 23, was arrested last week for the attack and rape of a woman jogging along the bosque when he was just 19 years old. A family tree DNA database helped lead investigators to him.

Friday in court, prosecutors asked a judge to keep him behind bars until trial, saying he was a threat to the community. Multiple witnesses spoke on Gurule’s behalf, calling him cooperative respectful and a rule follower.

After a lengthy hearing, the judge decided to reconvene on Monday. She’s expected to make her decision then. Gurule will remain behind bars over the weekend.