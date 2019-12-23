Judge considering putting convicted murderer into treatment program

SANDOVAL COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – A criminal with a history of probation violations will learn if he’ll be getting a big break in sentencing Monday.

A Sandoval district court judge will determine if Benito Lopez will serve the rest of his sentence for murder and brutally beating an elderly couple 13 years ago.

Last week, Lopez told Judge Louis McDonald he wants out of jail so he can get help. He faces 25 more years, but Judge McDonald wants to find out if a two-year treatment program can help address Lopez’s drug problems in lieu of prison.