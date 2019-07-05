Judge asks lawyers to settle wrongful death lawsuit before trial

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE)- A judge is encouraging the city of Clovis to resolve a case that left a 12-year-old dead.

Two years ago, 12-year-old Gevion Lewis contracted Cholera after swallowing water from a Clovis city pond. He died days later.

Last year, the family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the city. A trial is set for August but according to the Eastern New Mexico news, the judge wants to settle the case before it goes to trial.

The family’s lawyer says they are in talks with city representatives but want Gevion’s death to be recognized as part of any settlement.