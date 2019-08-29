Judge allows out-of-state residents to receive medical marijuana cards

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A state District Court judge has ruled medical marijuana cards can be issued to out-of-state residents.

District Court Judge Bryan Biedscheid made the ruling at a hearing Thursday, after an emergency petition was filed by three out-of-state residents after the New Mexico Department of Health denied their applications. They cite a state law that took effect in June removing the program’s requirement to be a New Mexico resident.

The governor’s office stepped in last week, saying the change was never intended to allow non-residents to get a card. They argue it would promote the illegal transport of marijuana across state lines.