Judge allows out-of-state residents to receive medical marijuana cards

New Mexico

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A state District Court judge has ruled medical marijuana cards can be issued to out-of-state residents.

District Court Judge Bryan Biedscheid made the ruling at a hearing Thursday, after an emergency petition was filed by three out-of-state residents after the New Mexico Department of Health denied their applications. They cite a state law that took effect in June removing the program’s requirement to be a New Mexico resident.

The governor’s office stepped in last week, saying the change was never intended to allow non-residents to get a card. They argue it would promote the illegal transport of marijuana across state lines.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Weather

More Video Forecast

Enter to Win

Don't Miss