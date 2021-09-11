Journalists get closer look into Fort Bliss Afghan refugee conditions

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – We’re getting a look inside the facilities housing Afghan refugees at Fort Bliss. Friday, the Biden administration allowed journalists to tour the Doña Ana Village, a military training complex.

The large tents hold 100 people each, and the site includes processing centers, medical tents, and dining areas. Some tents have partitions to separate families, while single men are grouped together and single women stay with other women.

Officials say the refugees have access to food 24/7 and the dining hall serves full meals at least three times a day. “And there are many, many NGOs that are involved here. There are other volunteer organizations whose presence and assistance in this effort are making it possible. Our goal here at Fort Bliss is to ensure the folks who are under our care,” said DHS representative Eric Breitzke.

Around 50,000 evacuees have already arrived in the U.S. Some are staying at Holloman Air Force Base near Alamogordo before they are resettled.