Journalist accused of DWI fighting to get charge dismissed

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A journalist who claimed she was racially profiled during a drunk driving arrest is fighting her case.

Deputies were called to a Santa Fe liquor store in April after the store refused to sell wine to Jenni Monet, claiming she appeared drunk. She’s also charged with resisting or evading.

Now, Monet is asking a judge to dismiss the evading charge claiming she was never told she was under arrest, and that she was only turning to sit in her car when she was placed in cuffs.

Monet is also asking a judge to exclude certain evidence and testimony. She claims the discovery deadline has come and gone and the defense never provided the documents they requested.