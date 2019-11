LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Tickets will soon be on sale for a kid sensation coming to New Mexico.

Former Dance Moms reality star Jojo Siwa is making a stop in Las Cruces. Some kids may know her from Nickelodeon and YouTube. This week the singer and dancer added 50 new stops to her dream world tour.

The show will take place on March 14 at the Pan American Center. Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 22.