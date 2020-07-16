Join White Sands scientists for ‘MothaPalooza’

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – White Sands is showcasing some of its moths that do not live anywhere else in the world. Moths and other species at the national park are well known for their unique adaptations with some evolving white to blend into their environment.

Starting Saturday for National Moth Week, the park will host ‘Mothapalooza’ including a podcast on the park’s Facebook page about the moth’s importance to the ecosystem as well as pictures of the unusual creatures. People are also encouraged to learn about the moths that live in their communities.

