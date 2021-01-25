Jobs for America’s Graduates provides educational, academic support helping students reach their potential

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Jobs for America’s graduates is a school re-engagement strategy with a long track record of results in New Mexico and throughout the nation. They help students at-risk of dropping out, show up, reconnect, and graduate from high school while also getting them ready for college, a career, and life.

State Director for Jobs for America’s Graduates NM, Kay Provolt discusses how they are making all of this happen. JAG-NM partners with high schools in New Mexico to place a JAG specialist in every JAG classroom.

JAG specialists are licensed teachers who are employed directly by participating school districts. The districts my access a variety of state and federal funding streams to employ a JAG specialist.

JAG-NM reports that it provides a comprehensive suite of trauma-informed support services for students including competency-based education through project-based learning, academic support, peer and adult mentoring, career awareness and exploration, leadership and career development conferences, participation in JAG Career Association, and contact with graduates a year after graduation to help in a successful transition.

According to JAG-NM, it currently supports 165 students across three school districts and five schools representing urban, rural, and tribal areas of New Mexico including Bernalillo High School, Del Norte High School, and Rio Grande High School in Albuquerque Public Schools and Twin Buttes Cyber Academy, and Zuni High School in the Zuni Public School District.

Additionally, JAG-NM provides follow-up support to 25 students from the class of 2019 to help them make a successful transition to post-secondary education and the workforce. The organization is focused on equity and has a diverse student demographic profile.

JAG-NM states that its students face an average of seven indicators upon entry to the program including 90% eligible for free or reduced lunch, 48% with low academic performance, and 52% chronically absent. The graduation rate for JAG-NM class of 2019 is 96% which is above the New Mexico graduation rate of 74% and the nation’s 84% graduation rate. For additional information on the Jobs for America’s Graduates program, visit jagnm.org.