NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It is now a little easier for those who lost their job or had their hours reduced due to the wildfires to file for unemployment. The Workforce Solutions Department has issued an emergency provision that wavies work search requirements.

It applies to those who live, work, or commute through Colfax, Lincoln, Mora, San Miguel, and Valencia Counties, and could not report to their jobs. The deadline to receive Disaster Application Assistance is June 15 and applications can only be filed in person at evacuation centers, at Workforce Connections Centers, or over the phone at (877)-664-6984.