NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Kevin El Cavazone, 39, of Mescalaro, New Mexico has been charged with kidnapping and assaulting his ex-girlfriend in May. According to a criminal complaint, Cavazone allegedly confined his ex-girlfriend at his home on the Mescalero Apache Reservation. Officials say he threatened to harm her and her family if she tried to leave. He also allegedly strangled her.
The victim was able to escape on May 11 and was able to get ride to a police station a few miles away. If convicted, Cavazone faces up to 10 years in prison for assault of an intimate partner by strangling and up to life in prison for kidnapping.