ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Prior to the start of this college football season, NMSU quarterback Diego Pavia was in his hometown of Albuquerque and inside the UNM indoor practice facility. As a way to spite the university for not offering him a scholarship, Pavia reportedly urinated on the Lobos’ midfield logo. The incident was captured on video and released in September.

Following the video’s release, Pavia did not speak to the media for two months, and NMSU didn’t have much to say about the incident other than it was being handled internally.

On Saturday night, following the Aggies’ loss in the New Mexico Bowl, head coach Jerry Kill finally opened up his perspective.

“It may not be the time to do it, but by gosh, I am going to get it off my mind because I haven’t said anything about it. We disciplined the young man,” said Kill. “You know, if you want to take a toothbrush and clean toilets all the time, that ain’t a lot of fun.”

Kill also voiced other frustrations on the topic. He said that while it happened before the season, he was not made aware until after the Aggies win over the Lobos on September 16. Then, when the Aggies were announced as a participant in the New Mexico Bowl, Kill said that UNM athletic director Eddie Nunez tried to prohibit NMSU from practicing in UNM’s indoor facility.

“I hope the AD here gets the same discipline with people around this state that Diego got, because he deserves it, and it don’t bother me a bit,” Kill said. “When he doesn’t want to let us practice in the indoor facility, and he don’t want us to do this or do that, that’s chicken ****. He better be disciplined by this stat,e and if he is not, it’s a crime.”

NMSU did in fact practice in UNM’s indoor facility leading up to the game. Kill said that was thanks to the efforts of New Mexico Bowl executive director Jeff Siembieda.

Officials from the New Mexico Bowl released a statement following Kill’s remarks.

“The Isleta New Mexico Bowl works with both participating institutions to ensure equal access to training and practice facilities. The University of New Mexico has been gracious hosts of this game for the past 18 years and this year’s game was no exception. Understanding the nature of the both in-state and in-conference rivalries there is always a sense of ensuring that all parties respect each other’s property, which in this case was upheld by both institutions.”