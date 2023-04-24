ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jeremy Fishbein is back in New Mexico. The former University of New Mexico men’s soccer coach spent 15 months in India fulfilling the dream of a Seattle businessman to create a soccer Academy from the ground up that could serve youth as well as professional players.

“It was a hard job. It was the hardest thing I ever did. It was lonely; it was challenging, you know, culturally,” said Fishbein. “It was the opportunity of a lifetime. I was really involved in the design, fields, lights, locker rooms, weight rooms, video, was able to help implement the whole scouting plan for all of India, and got to travel.”

The experience also helped Fishbein to heal after losing one of the nation’s top college soccer programs to budget cuts. Fishbein said he is in a good place now and he talks about all of it in Van Tate’s Sports Office.