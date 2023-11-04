NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman went for a hike in Jemez Springs a few weeks ago, but never came home. Now, her family is doing everything they can to find her.

“Panic and distress and despair and worry, and everything you might imagine,” said Lane’s mother, Rebecca Lane.

The family of 37-year-old, Ingrid Lane, said she loves the outdoors and has a vivacious personality. They said she would often go on solo hikes in order to disconnect from her busy schedule, but everything changed on October 15 when she went on a hike in Jemez Springs and didn’t come back.

“I called Rebecca and asked if Ingrid had been in touch, and when she said she hadn’t been in touch, I started getting worried,” recalled Lane’s husband, Louis Scuderi.

Lane was last seen at a meditation center in Jemez Springs before she went on a hike. The Sandoval County Sheriff’s Office, State Police, and New Mexico Search and Rescue are all working together to find Lane.

Deputies found her car in Jemez Springs, but no other evidence of her whereabouts.

Search dogs and drones have also been used to try and find her with no success. The Sheriff’s Office said they don’t suspect any foul play and added that this has been a heartbreaking case.

Lane’s family has even taken things into their own hands, booking a helicopter to look for her and fundraising to widen their search.

“It has been really powerful to just feel how many people care and how many people are really thinking about her and thinking about the whole family,” stated Lane’s sister, Kelsey Lane.

They said they aren’t giving up hope.

“Ingrid, if you’re out there, many, many people are loving and missing you and want you back,” said Rebecca Lane.

Lane’s family is asking the community to contact the police with any information.