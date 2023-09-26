SANDOVAL COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Jemez Pueblo has received a grant totaling $15.2 million from the Connect New Mexico Pilot Program. The funding will connect 687 unserved units through a 45-mile fiber network, connecting more New Mexico residents and thus enhancing the available digital opportunities.

The need for expanded Internet access within the state was made more evident during the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in more action being taken toward meeting the digital needs of New Mexicans. The grant, courtesy of the New Mexico Office of Broadband Access and Expansion, is an $8.56 million award, and $6.64 has been matched, bringing the total funding to $15.2 million.

“These funds will be instrumental in advancing our mission to provide high-speed broadband Internet access to underserved homes within Jemez Pueblo and bridge the digital divide,” says the Pueblo of Jemez. The grant will assist New Mexico’s efforts to ensure that everyone in the community has access to reliable and affordable Internet.