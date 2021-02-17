Jemez police search for missing 20-year-old

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Pueblo Of Jemez Police Department is looking for a 20-year-old man. Police say on Feb. 16, 2021, Jacob Casiquito walked away from his home at 8 a.m. and has not been seen or heard from since.

Police say Jacob is 5’6″ tall, 130 pounds, with black hair and eyes. Jacob was last seen wearing black pants and shirt and a black hoodie. Police say Jacob could be in danger of himself if not located. Police say if located, contact Criminal Investigator Michael Pelligrini at 505-249-3716.