ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – Customers who use Jemez Mountains Electric Cooperative for their power could see a rate hike of about $3.58 per month on their power bill.

That number is based on the average residential user who consumes about 650 kWh per month. The rate increase could go into effect at the start of 2024.

Before the rate increase goes into effect, it needs approval from federal regulators. The application for an increase comes from Tri-State Generation & Transmission Association, Inc., which provides energy to Jemez Mountains Electric Cooperative.

The last increase from Tri-State Generation & Transmission Association happened seven years ago. Jemez Mountains Electric Cooperative hiked their rates in 2022 and promises there will be no markups on top of the Tri-State Generation & Transmission Association increase.