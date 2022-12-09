NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Jemez Historic Site has transformed into an unforgettable holiday experience. They call it “Light Among the Ruins.”
Farolitos line the ruins of the ancestral village called Giusewa Pueblo and San José de los Jemez Mission church walls as a part of the event.
Along with the farolitos, dancers from the Jemez and Cochiti Pubelos did a traditional Native dance.
People said visiting a historic site at night is a completely different experience. There’s one more chance to check the Light Among the Ruins. It ends Saturday at 9 p.m.