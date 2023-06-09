RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Jehovah’s Witnesses are kicking off a three-day convention in Rio Rancho. The regional convention is taking place at the Rio Rancho Events Center Thursday through Sunday.

This will be the first full scale convention held by the Jehovah’s Witnesses since the pandemic. A spokesperson said the convention will feature speakers, encouraging songs and family telling some of their experiences of encouraging one another. Admission to the event is free. For more information, click here.