Jeffrey Epstein’s New Mexico ranch to hit market for $27.5 million

Jeffrey Epstein’s Zorro Ranch in Stanley, N.M. is shown Monday, July 8, 2019. Epstein is entangled in two legal fights that span the East Coast, challenging his underage sexual abuse victims in a Florida court hours after he was indicted on sex trafficking charges in a separate case in New York. (KRQE via AP)

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –The roughly 8,000-acre New Mexico ranch where convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein was accused of sexually assaulting dozens of young women and girls over the years is hitting the market for $27.5 million, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday.

They report that the ranch comes with a 30,000-square-foot main house, an airstrip and other amenities. It’s the latest string of valuable properties to be sold by Epstein’s estate following his death by suicide, according to the journal. Epstein, 66, was found dead at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in 2019.

Related Coverage:

Records show Epstein and the Zorro trust bought the ranch from the Gary King family, then built his 33,339 square foot mansion there in the 90s. Since 1993, the Epstein trust had state lease agreements for grazing cattle on public lands near his mansion.

In May 2021, a KRQE News 13 investigation into Jeffrey Epstein’s New Mexico ranch uncovered new documents indicating the property changed hands to another owner. It came amid the State of New Mexico’s push to reclaim access to grazing land that used to lease to the well-known financier.