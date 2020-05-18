Javelina appearing in unexpected locations around New Mexico

New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Javelina are appearing in some unlikely places in New Mexico.

Historically, javelina have only been seen in southern New Mexico near the Texas border. Over the last few years, New Mexico Game and Fish has been receiving reports of them including Bosque del Apache, Clines Corners, and Santa Fe.

If you encounter a javelina, Game and Fish say to move away slowly in the opposite direction and to make sure the javelina has an escape route. Any pets near the animal should be leashed and you should also make large noises, like clapping your hands, to alert the javelina of your presence.

Most of the sightings have been of one animal, not multiple. Game and Fish is asking the public to report any sighting and to document it with pictures. If you document a javelina, you can send the information to the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish, One Wildlife Way, Santa Fe, NM 87507 in C/O Wildlife Management Division.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Monday Afternoon Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Monday Afternoon Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss