Javelina appearing in unexpected locations around New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Javelina are appearing in some unlikely places in New Mexico.

Historically, javelina have only been seen in southern New Mexico near the Texas border. Over the last few years, New Mexico Game and Fish has been receiving reports of them including Bosque del Apache, Clines Corners, and Santa Fe.

If you encounter a javelina, Game and Fish say to move away slowly in the opposite direction and to make sure the javelina has an escape route. Any pets near the animal should be leashed and you should also make large noises, like clapping your hands, to alert the javelina of your presence.

Most of the sightings have been of one animal, not multiple. Game and Fish is asking the public to report any sighting and to document it with pictures. If you document a javelina, you can send the information to the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish, One Wildlife Way, Santa Fe, NM 87507 in C/O Wildlife Management Division.